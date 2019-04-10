Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) Shares Bought by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 15,200.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $418.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $284.15 million during the quarter.

KE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

