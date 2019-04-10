Keywords Studios (KWS) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,600 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.65) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,916 ($25.04) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,245 ($16.27) to GBX 1,415 ($18.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,254 ($16.39) price target (up previously from GBX 1,150 ($15.03)) on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.59).
Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 1,305 ($17.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a one year high of GBX 2,110 ($27.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34.
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.
