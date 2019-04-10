Keywords Studios (KWS) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,600 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.65) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,916 ($25.04) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,245 ($16.27) to GBX 1,415 ($18.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,254 ($16.39) price target (up previously from GBX 1,150 ($15.03)) on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.59).

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 1,305 ($17.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a one year high of GBX 2,110 ($27.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.53. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

