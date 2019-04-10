KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Forward Air Co. (FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Forward Air in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Forward Air’s FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $65.33 on Monday. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,320.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $537,248.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 93,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,087 shares of company stock worth $2,842,670 in the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

