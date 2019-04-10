Kathy Turgeon Acquires 10,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$647,928.40.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.58. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has a twelve month low of C$6.44 and a twelve month high of C$12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62.

PEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. GMP Securities lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. National Bank Financial set a C$10.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.64.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

