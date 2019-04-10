KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $37.11 Million Position in First Republic Bank (FRC)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,394 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $37,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,830,000 after acquiring an additional 121,115 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,765,000 after acquiring an additional 78,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.98 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.54.

NYSE:FRC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.56. The company had a trading volume of 180,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $810.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.10 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

