Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,575 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000,000 after acquiring an additional 177,692 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 144,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 6,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $274,878.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $118,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,870 shares of company stock worth $799,247 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

