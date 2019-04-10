Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $580,000 Stake in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,216 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.95 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

MLNX opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $119.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $290.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $473,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $545,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $580,000 Stake in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/juncture-wealth-strategies-llc-has-580000-stake-in-mellanox-technologies-ltd-mlnx.html.

Mellanox Technologies Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.