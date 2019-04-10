Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 2,135 Shares of Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 106.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $377,486,000 after buying an additional 219,247 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 19.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Splunk by 13.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,838 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 28.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Splunk to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

SPLK stock opened at $129.69 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, Director John G. Connors sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,352. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 7,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $1,001,351.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,860,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,030,180. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 2,135 Shares of Splunk Inc (SPLK)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/juncture-wealth-strategies-llc-acquires-2135-shares-of-splunk-inc-splk.html.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.