Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,938 Shares of GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in GrubHub by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 164,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,549,000 after acquiring an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,301,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,843,000 after acquiring an additional 863,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GRUB opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $149.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.23.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. GrubHub had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $287.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,753 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $220,487.77. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,637.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,298 shares of company stock worth $344,320. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of GrubHub to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.74.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

