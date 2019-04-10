JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (EGIEY) to Neutral

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ENGIE BRASIL EN/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS EGIEY opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará.

