JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have underperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates have been going down ahead of the bank's first quarter 2019 results. While expansion into new markets by opening branches, focus on strengthening credit card business, higher rates and improving loan balance will continue supporting its revenues, dismal mortgage banking performance (owing to lower origination volume and refinancing activities) remains a major concern. Moreover, the company's significant dependence on capital markets revenues makes us wary. These are expected to hamper the bank's fee income growth to an extent.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $104.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The stock has a market cap of $359.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Scher sold 18,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,961,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $599,310.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

