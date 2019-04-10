JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Antofagasta (ANTO) Price Target to GBX 940

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 940 ($12.28) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

ANTO has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Antofagasta to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 895 ($11.69).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,007 ($13.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,171.50 ($15.31).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.