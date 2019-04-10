John Cresswell Buys 10,000 Shares of Capita PLC (CPI) Stock

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) insider John Cresswell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,100 ($15,810.79).

LON CPI opened at GBX 122.40 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Capita PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 84.27 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.85 ($2.27).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 127 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Capita to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 151 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 164.75 ($2.15).

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

