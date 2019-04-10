Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,263,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2,167.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $400.00 price target on Charter Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.18.

CHTR opened at $354.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $368.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.83, for a total transaction of $704,287.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $5,092,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,544,909. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

