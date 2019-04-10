Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Mizuho upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

NYSE:CPT opened at $101.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $244.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $280,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

