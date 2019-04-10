JMP Securities Lowers Moelis & Co (MC) Price Target to $50.00

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s previous close.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Co in a report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Shares of MC stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. Moelis & Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 57.34%. The company had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

