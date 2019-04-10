Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) Position Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 327.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 171,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 103,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 8,218,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,665,000 after acquiring an additional 737,178 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Jeld-Wen news, Chairman Kirk S. Hachigian sold 42,927 shares of Jeld-Wen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $861,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.87.

JELD stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $32.32.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

