Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (ZTCOF) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Nomura upgraded shares of ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.38.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

