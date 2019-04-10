Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bank of Georgia Group (BGEO)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Bank of Georgia Group to an add rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,356 ($30.79) price objective on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

LON BGEO opened at GBX 1,735 ($22.67) on Tuesday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,299.60 ($16.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,676 ($48.03).

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and Belarusky Narodny Bank (BNB). The Retail Banking segment accepts deposits from individuals and legal entities; and offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities, as well as funds transfer and settlement services.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.