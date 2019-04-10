JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (JAPAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JAPAN TOB INC/ADR will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Domestic Tobacco, Overseas Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Beverage and Processed Food. The Domestic Tobacco division deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

