Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 4,017 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 4,361.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $347,396.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Robinson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $2,300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,388 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAN opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $993.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Aaron’s from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Northcoast Research raised Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

