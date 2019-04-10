Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,971 HCI Group Inc (HCI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of HCI Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in HCI Group by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 898.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCI Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HCI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $288,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

HCI opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $370.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.86. HCI Group Inc has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Equities research analysts predict that HCI Group Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from HCI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,971 HCI Group Inc (HCI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/jane-street-group-llc-buys-shares-of-9971-hci-group-inc-hci.html.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.