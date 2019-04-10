Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMOM. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,634,000.

GMOM stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1306 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th.

