Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 2,917 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $298.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.24 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 47.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.62.

In related news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,665 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $197,396.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $298,872.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,602,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,158,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

