J Sainsbury (SBRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 230 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the grocer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, January 24th. HSBC restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target (down from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 369 ($4.82) to GBX 338 ($4.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 264.10 ($3.45).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 231.10 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 221.90 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.16.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.