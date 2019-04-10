iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Position Lowered by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 244.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 97,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,766. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $38.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1804 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

