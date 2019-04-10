ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after acquiring an additional 102,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF stock opened at $122.58 on Wednesday. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 12 month low of $1,994.28 and a 12 month high of $2,480.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2294 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

