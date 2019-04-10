iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is Cordasco Financial Network’s 2nd Largest Position

Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 14.2% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

IWM stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $157.07. 1,433,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,066,715. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $173.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.4121 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

