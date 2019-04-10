iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,387,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after purchasing an additional 532,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 299.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after purchasing an additional 692,822 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 626,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares in the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 322,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 119,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 282,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. 23,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,475. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/ishares-msci-switzerland-etf-ewl-shares-bought-by-6-meridian.html.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.