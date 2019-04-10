iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) Position Lifted by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $109.65 on Wednesday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.15 and a 1-year high of $112.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4541 per share. This is a boost from iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $5.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

