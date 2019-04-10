Bank of The West lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) Stake Boosted by Bank of The West” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/ishares-global-energy-etf-ixc-stake-boosted-by-bank-of-the-west.html.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.