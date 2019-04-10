iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 47,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 121,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,255,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 606,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after purchasing an additional 194,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

IOO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.50. 1,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,122. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $49.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/ishares-global-100-etf-ioo-shares-sold-by-curbstone-financial-management-corp.html.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.