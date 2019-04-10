iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Position Lowered by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 212,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $338,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 6,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 188,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 345.8% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 22,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Position Lowered by Rockland Trust Co.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr-position-lowered-by-rockland-trust-co.html.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.