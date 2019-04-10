iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Stake Lowered by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,221,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,031,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,673,000 after purchasing an additional 692,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,772,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,867,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,263,000 after purchasing an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,814,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $192.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $205.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Stake Lowered by Vigilant Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/ishares-core-sp-mid-cap-etf-ijh-stake-lowered-by-vigilant-capital-management-llc.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.7008 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.