IQE (IQE) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IQE. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 73.80 ($0.96) on Tuesday. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 131.90 ($1.72). The company has a market capitalization of $559.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.00.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

