Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $583,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,965 shares of company stock worth $20,149,985. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,740. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 45.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

