IOCHPE MAXION S/S (IOCJY) & China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Head to Head Analysis

IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

IOCHPE MAXION S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. China Automotive Systems does not pay a dividend.

This table compares IOCHPE MAXION S/S and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IOCHPE MAXION S/S 1.38% 5.74% 1.91% China Automotive Systems 0.47% 0.75% 0.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IOCHPE MAXION S/S and China Automotive Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IOCHPE MAXION S/S $2.35 billion 0.34 $2.00 million N/A N/A China Automotive Systems $496.16 million 0.20 $2.38 million $0.08 38.50

China Automotive Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IOCHPE MAXION S/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IOCHPE MAXION S/S and China Automotive Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IOCHPE MAXION S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About IOCHPE MAXION S/S

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, sidebars, and crossbars; and metal stampings for commercial vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. In addition, the company offers light structural and automotive components, such as metal stampings for passenger vehicles, brake levers, pedal sets, welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces freight cars, railway wheels, and castings, as well as industrial castings and freight cars. Iochpe-Maxion S.A. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, the People's Republic of China.

