Investors Sell ServiceNow (NOW) on Strength (NOW)

Investors sold shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) on strength during trading on Monday. $76.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $134.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $58.13 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, ServiceNow had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. ServiceNow traded up $0.23 for the day and closed at $237.21

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.74.

The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,219.82, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $715.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $381,563.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.08, for a total transaction of $22,008,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,428 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,929 shares of company stock worth $52,981,438. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 389,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,119,000 after buying an additional 29,374 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 171,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,192,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

