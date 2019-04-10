Investors Buy Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $81.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $55.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.40 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded down ($0.16) for the day and closed at $67.38

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,702 shares of company stock worth $2,432,433 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 554,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after acquiring an additional 271,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 506,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/investors-buy-shares-of-gilead-sciences-gild-on-weakness.html.

About Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.