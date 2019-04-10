Investors Buy High Volume of Ascendis Pharma A/S Call Options (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,512 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,177% compared to the typical volume of 275 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Wedbush set a $217.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $131.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 1,275.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

