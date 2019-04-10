Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) Position Reduced by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.20. 209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,693. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.15 and a fifty-two week high of $176.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4298 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

