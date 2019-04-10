Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Bought by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $20,208,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $185.16. 1,459,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,872,406. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $187.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3242 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

