Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Position Boosted by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,010,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 737,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,941,000 after purchasing an additional 527,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $184.48 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.3242 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

