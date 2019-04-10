Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0328 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of OIA stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

