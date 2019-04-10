Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 326,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period.

PCY stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $28.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

