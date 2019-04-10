Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Bought by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.1% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $75,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 119.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,456,000 after buying an additional 1,554,896 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 19,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $6,786,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.92 on Wednesday, reaching $584.30. The company had a trading volume of 117,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,553. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.01 and a fifty-two week high of $581.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.74.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,153,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.56, for a total transaction of $770,649.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

