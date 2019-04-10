IntriCon Co. (IIN) Stake Lessened by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in IntriCon by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon during the fourth quarter valued at $1,147,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IntriCon from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IntriCon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In other IntriCon news, VP Greg Gruenhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $37,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $102,510.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,225 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.89 million, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.21. IntriCon Co. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $76.80.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). IntriCon had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

