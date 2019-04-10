Intertek Group plc (ITRK) Insider Lena Wilson Sells 393 Shares of Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) insider Lena Wilson sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,038 ($65.83), for a total value of £19,799.34 ($25,871.34).

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,977 ($65.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.46. Intertek Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,323 ($56.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,084 ($79.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.49.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 67.20 ($0.88) dividend. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $31.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

ITRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.52) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,045 ($65.92) to GBX 5,150 ($67.29) in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,995 ($65.27).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/intertek-group-plc-itrk-insider-lena-wilson-sells-393-shares-of-stock.html.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.