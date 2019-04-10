Internap Corp (INAP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Internap were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INAP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Internap by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Internap in the third quarter worth $191,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Internap in the third quarter worth $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Internap in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Internap by 17.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Internap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Internap from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Internap from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

INAP opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77. Internap Corp has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $15.31.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Internap Corp will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internap Profile

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

