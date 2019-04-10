InterDigital Wireless Inc (IDCC) Receives $99.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

IDCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Sidoti initiated coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $90.00 price target on InterDigital Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. InterDigital Wireless has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $85.85.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.36 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, CEO William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $1,074,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in InterDigital Wireless by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,239,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,520 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after acquiring an additional 79,520 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 80,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 47,102 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

